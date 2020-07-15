Charlie Daniels R.I.P.

Charlie Daniels R.I.P.
Since the BLM movement advocates violence, shouldn’t it be repudiated by the left? The offense industry rolls along. You have to defend your t-shirt now.
“Freedom is coming to mean little more than the right to ask permission.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Basement Joe has been on the public dole since age 29. Do you want this corrupt loser to be your next president? Nepotism and mental health should sink him. Former vice plagiarist Joe was saved by the black vote in the South Carolina Demoleft Primary. He’s now in his third run for president. He even ran against Barack Obama in the 2008 Primary, when he told a reporter that Obama wasn’t qualified to be president. 
Biden, Pelosi, Schumer 125 combined years in the D.C. (District of Corruption) swamp. Have you ever seen a Democrat who supports term limits? Republicans should stop pushing term limits, which cede an advantage to the Demo opponent.
“If the New York Times thinks well of you, there’s probably something wrong with you.”
Dennis Prager
Too many Republican go-along types are scared of the medialeft.
HBCU: Historic Black Colleges and Universities, 104 black colleges. George Bush I was a generous supporter of HBCU and regarded it as his favorite charity, but you’re not likely to ever read it in a newspaper.
We need Federal Judge Amy Barrett for the next Supreme Court Justice. She didn’t go to Harvard or Yale Law School; she attended Notre Dame.
When liberals tell us to tone down our rhetoric it means our approach is working. Why take their advice?
“Unlearning Toxic Masculinity” is a fairly new course being taught at Brown University, since 2018.
Roger Stone is due to report to prison, yet lawbreakers Clapper, Comey and Bolton are still free men. It helps to be a Democrat.

Bumper sticker of the day: Abolish Open Borders.
“Liberals believe in government guaranteed equal outcome,” says Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana).
There should be no hate crimes. It should be a crime or no crime, not some special designated subset of violations. I went to law school in the 1970s and never heard any mention of hate crimes. Who decides such violations, a sociologist?
Ignorant and delusional types look for nooses and other imagined offenses everywhere.
George W. Bush and wife Laura say they did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016. Now they appear ready to vote for clueless Joe in November. Amazing, aren’t they?
Half the people don’t pay any income tax so they can now vote to increase the other half’s taxes.
Marshall Miller
