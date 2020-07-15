Dear editor,
Ole Dodge County, what have you done? You, without any fan fair nor public stumping have raised many of our property values (without any improvements) by upwards of 40-50 to 60 percent, and in some cases more! Just to understand this, it means our taxes go up by nearly the same. Ole Dodge County, we could have understood a reasonable tax rate increase since you did in fact lose your house of court and county offices. We probably would have complained a bit, but in the end, we would have accepted such. Now, it feels as if we are being manipulated – it just does not feel right!
Remember, Ole Dodge County, you have many retirees living here without the option to make an extra dollar or two; many cannot pay an extra expense; many live by a simple plan from month to month. Any change to their plan will mean something will not be paid for and something will not be bought. Someone will simply have to do without. Do you really understand what this means? Do I need to tell you about the young family whose insurance has increased and now must seek other measures to feed and shelter their kids? Do you really understand? Need I go on?
I ask you, Ole Dodge County, please be faithful to your people. Do not hide by blaming the other guy, be honest and tell us as elected officials should the reason for the over-the-top assessment increases. Will you fix it?
William Hargrove
Letter to the editor
