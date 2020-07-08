CLASSIFIEDS

200
HOMES FOR RENT
FARM HOUSE FOR RENT IN DODGE COUNTY: Two bedrooms, two baths. $400 rent, $200 deposit. Call 404-696-6075.
SERVICES
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
SERVICES AVAILABLE: Peyton Smith, Davis Marchant and Caleb Singletary will cut your grass, weed eat, pressure wash, put out pine straw and other outside jobs this summer. Call or text 478-231-2297, 478-231-7236 or 478-230-4030 to schedule.
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Call 478-231-6038.
UNIT SALES
Affordable Storage Unit Sale
The contents of the following units will be sold or disposed of on or after July 17, 2020. Angela Stanley, 63p; Ashante Edwards, 69s; Belinda Cravey 31s; Beverly Johnson, 55p; Derek Parkerson, 92c; Donald Wayne Cook, 72s; Edward Myrick, 56 and 59p; Ginger Fowler, 148p; Jackie Butler, 45s and 67s; Jada Jackson, 49p; James Cockrell, 68c; James Wilder, 9p; Janice Wiggins, 56c; January Barlow, 13c; Jazzmine Johnson, 84c; Jerome Prince, 65s; Jerome Walker, 7c and
