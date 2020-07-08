Obituaries

HETTIE IRENE LOWERY PRUITT
Lifelong Resident of Dodge County
Hettie Irene Lowery Pruitt, age 94, of Eastman, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with Bishop Tim Lamb and Reverend Tim Hicks officiating.
DANIEL HANSEL “DANNY” WOODARD
Woodard Brothers Farms Co-Owner
and Operator
Daniel Hansel “Danny” Woodard, age 72, of Chauncey died Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside memorial services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Mike Grenade officiating.
EDWARD (EDDIE) E. SLOCUMB, III
Macon Native
Edward (Eddie) E. Slocumb, III, age 49, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Dodge County Hospital.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions.
