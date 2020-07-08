Coronavirus cases in Dodge County have now topped the 100 mark, according to the Georgia South Central Health District.
Cases in Dodge County have now reached 113 as of presstime on Tuesday, July 7 with two deaths contributed to the disease.
In surrounding counties, Bleckley County has 72 cases with one death. Laurens County has 231 cases with one death. Telfair County has 127 cases with three deaths. Wilcox County has 132 cases with 15 deaths. Wheeler County has 55 cases with no deaths reported.
Coronavirus cases top 100 here in Dodge
