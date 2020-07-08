Random thoughts

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, July 8. 2020
Comments (0)
Way to go, Burgess Owens, ex-NFL star. He won the Republican House nomination in Utah’s 4th Congressional district. He should prevail in November against the Democrat incumbent. I can’t imagine a Democrat winning in Utah but Demos sometimes win the seat in Salt Lake City. Burgess can make it 100 percent Republican.
How many liberal ideas ever work – any?
We now live in a cancel culture and good information is always needed.
No other country has 12+ million illegal immigrants plus birthright citizenship. Check the immigration laws of Canada and Australia. One must have English speaking skills and work skills to benefit the nation to gain citizenship there.
“Biden flip on abortion reveals his true character. The Democrats’ presidential frontrunner demonstrates there is no principle he will not abandon.”
Tim  Donner on LibertyNation.com  6-10-19
“Asking a college kid about capitalism is like asking someone in Tanzania about the NFL draft.”
Bernard McGuirk
It tells you something about pathetic NASCAR that it stupidly bought into the noose hoax, and now Bubba Wallace keeps trying to keep the narrative alive. 
“Anthem kneelers will ruin NFL/Black radicalism destroys Dems”
Nikitas3.com  6-18-20      
Nikitas3.com is a fine, no frills site with good info. He writes on many subjects, always worth reading.
Bumper sticker of the day: Flatten The Curve, Not The Economy.
Amazing, isn’t it – Fidel Castro died at age 90 and outlasted every American president from Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush. Liberals assured us early on that Castro was not a Communist.
Also amazing, Joe Ferguson, Arkansas U. and NFL quarterback, played 17 years in the NFL, starting 171 games. 
Ever read 100percentfedup.com? Are you 100 percent fed up yet?

Don’t forget to read the newly famous website sported by the Oklahoma State coach: OANN.com. We are now told what T-shirts are permissible. Coach Nick Saban now seems to be in with the new left. Why not keep the political comments out of the sports game?
Good websites: PaulCraigRoberts.org, JohnCBogle.com, SlaveNorth.com, VDare.com, Downtrend.com, ForLiberty.news, WayneAllynRoot.com, HermanCain.com, BobbyBowden.com, TrendingRightWing.com, KenHamblin.net, TheoSpark.net, AIM.orgClashDaily.com, AMAC.us, NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com, JohnDerbyshire.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, Al.com, YellowhammerNews.com, CampusReform.org, LafferCenter.com, Mises.org, LewRockwell.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, Twitchy.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com, MadWorldNews.com, DavidLimbaugh.com, NumbersUSA.com, DailyKenn.com, AnnCoulter.com, LifeZette.com, Sobran.com, PeterBGemma.com, TruthOrFiction.com, MRC.org, LibertyHeadlines.com, RememberTheABA.com, RememberTheAFL.com, ilanaMercer.com, Airfields-Freeman.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, AllanWall.info, SharronAngle.com (yes, she has two r’s), HotAir.com, MaryGraber.com, GhostTowns.com, IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com ,JohnLeBout.com, AirlineRetirees.com (I’m one), TheCountryWriter.com, Nikitas3.com.
The USA is not a democracy and it irritates me that America’s talking heads don’t know this. You hear it misused a lot. It’s a republic.
The 17th largest economy in the world, 1 trillion dollar economy: Florida, that is. It is also the 4th largest economy in the USA.
“War is just one more big government program.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for reading all the way to the bottom.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News