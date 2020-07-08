Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
From 2001 thru 2010, myself and two friends held a Class D Minor League Baseball reunion in Moultrie.
With help from the Moultrie Chamber, The Museum of Colquitt County and Minor League Baseball, these reunions were a success.
Over those 10 years, I got to meet a lot of former Minor League Stars, Edd Hartness, Jim Harp, Sonny Stephenson, Ears Caldwell, Frank Clements, Walter Kloss and Hal Smith (Batboy) just to name a few.
Since the reunions, I have continued to do research on the old Georgia State, Georgia-Florida, Georgia-Alabama, Alabama State, Alabama-Florida and Florida East Coast Leagues.
I have also continued to try and collect memorabilia from these old leagues. (Team and individual photos, autographs, schedules, scorecards and so on.)
If anyone has any old memorabilia, PLEASE write to me. I would greatly appreciate the help.
As the son of a former Class D Minor League baseball player, I want to try and keep the history of the old leagues alive.
P.S. I played high school baseball at Pineland in Moultrie. My coach was John Peacock. He was a great man.
God Bless,
Clint Chafin
4789 Tallokas Road
Moultrie, Georgia 31788
