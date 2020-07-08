Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
This letter is to all Dodge County teachers, parents and anyone truly interested in making our schools as great as possible.
We can choose to become involved or not. But can we afford to sit back and ignore the efforts of those who care enough to demand the very best schools? Or will we join those who are comfortable with educational mediocrity? Hopefully, our new leader will provide her best efforts to advance student learning. In my opinion school superintendents generally support a “don’t create waves” workplace even if it means the loss of student achievement. The only waves created are generally by educators on the way to maximizing their retirement benefits.
Great outcomes require leaders will to break the most of mediocrity and step beyond the status quo. For example, we have a school calendar designed to address the needs of yesterday’s students. Our calendar has worked for many years. However, in today’s world our needs cannot be supported by our 100-year old teaching and learning model that is our traditional school calendar. A leadership vacuum will guarantee the continued degradation of student achievement due to a refusal to accept teaching and learning models based on research. “No risk, no gain, no complaints, keep everybody happy” so apparently the mantra of most leadership cadres. Much is said by the poster in the central office lobby that proudly declares principal goal of Dodge County is “To graduate every student on time”. DUH!
By trying to keep everybody happy, our BOE can guarantee that some students will forget up to 25% of all learning acquired the previous year due to the use of a traditional calendar. Reteaching those students may lose more time and budget dollars than can be afforded. According to Johns Hopkins University there is a disproportionate effect on the low SES and minority students, traditionally those voices have emanated from those closes to the students, the teachers. Last question. Dear Dr. Long, where are those voices now?
Dr. Bob Holland, EdD
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)