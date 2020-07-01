Fireworks cancelled for Eastman, Milan

There will be no fireworks display this year in Eastman.
The Eastman City Council met at their regular meeting on Monday, May 11 and voted unanimously to cancel the July 4 fireworks show for this year.
They sited the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for the cancellation, but do expect for the fireworks show to return in 2021.
The City of Milan has also cancelled their fireworks show for 2020.
