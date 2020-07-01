Legals 07-01-20

1006
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
gpn 06
NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION
Notice is given that a Notice of Intent to Dissolve JAN WEST REALTY, INC., a Georgia Corporation with its registered office at 2137 Orphans Cemetery Road, Eastman, Georgia 31023, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.
GPN06
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME
Notice is given that articles of amendment which will change the name of CITIZENS CORPORATION to GREAT OAKS FINANCIAL, INC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is located at 5101 5TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA, 31023.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DALLAS DEE WALKER, deceased, of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate required to make immediate payment.
This 8th day of June, 2020.
PAMELA BRATZ, Executor
c/o REBECCA C. MOODY
REBECCA C. MOODY, LLC
P.O. Box 422
Perry, GA 31069
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF IONNA THIESSEN, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of IONNA THIESSEN, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This the 24th day of JUNE, 2020.
HERMAN DAVIS, Executor
1203 Roddy Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of James C. McCranie, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9303
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES C. MCCRANIE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 18th day of June, 2020.
WILMATINE GRAHAM MCCRANIE, Executor
of the Estate of JAMES C. MCCRANIE, Deceased
WILMATINE GRAHAM MCCRANIE
983 Cochran Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
Gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JAMES H. LEE, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9307
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES H. LEE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 18th day of June, 2020.
LYNN S. FENNELL,
Executor of the
Estate of JAMES H. LEE,
Deceased
621 Tom Giddens Road
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Robert Julian Braswell, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9302
All creditors of the Estate of ROBERT JULIAN BRASWELL are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 18th day of June, 2020.
JENNIE LYNN BRASWELL, Executor of the Estate of ROBERT JULIAN BRASWELL, Deceased
238 Wilson Woodard Road
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DONALD THOMAS
a/k/a DONALD THOMAS, SR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9308
NOTICE
The Petition of DONALD YOHAN THOMAS, JR., for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before July 29, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition maybe granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Dodge County Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge County
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
Gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of DOYLE W. JOHNSON, SR., Deceased
Petition For Year’s Support
Estate No.: P-20-9315
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of DEBRA DIANE JOHNSON, for Year’s Support from this Estate of DOYLE W. JOHNSON, SR., deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before July 29, 2020, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone for the required amount for filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 643 PEARL BATES AVENUE / P.O. BOX 514 EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA 31023 (478-374-3775). If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED this 26th day June, 2020.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Judge of Probate Court
