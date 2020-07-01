Random thoughts

Idiots run NASCAR and I’d never spend a nickel with that outfit, especially now. It joins the list of pro sports best avoided. Years ago I was a season ticket holder at UGA but I gave it up and don’t miss it. I now watch from the comfort of home on a big screen television. I admit, I’ve never been to a NASCAR event and I’m glad to say I didn’t help those creeps running it over the years. Nothing against the drivers, I know a bunch of fans, good folks but the management sold out to the political left. I used to go to the old Peach Bowl Speedway in downtown Atlanta near the Waterworks years ago, always a fun evening there.
Republicans have both U.S. Senate seats and the Governors office in Florida. The highest ranking Democrat statewide in Florida is the state Agriculture Commissioner.
Maybe we need more hoax crime laws instead of sociology-inspired hate crime laws. Who decides the level of hate? The FBI sent 15 agents to Alabama to investigate the NASCAR “noose” incident but generally ignores the origin of violent criminal acts in American cities – buildings burn down while they search for villains committing thought crimes, process crimes, hoaxes.
William Shuttleworth, retired New England school administrator and Air Force veteran, walked across the USA last summer, around 30 miles per day from late May to early September, around 30 miles per day average for a little more than 100 days to draw attention to the lack of treatment for military vets in veterans hospitals. William is a good guy, was age 71 when he made the amazing walk and I was surprised at the lack of media coverage. 
Polls just before the 2016 Michigan Democrat Primary showed Hillary Clinton twenty points ahead of Bernie Sanders, but Bernie won the primary. This year Bernie had a freebie for all women in America – free abortions for all.
Hillary Clinton has to be the most cheated - on woman in America by her hubby. Rush Limbaugh frequently points it out and he’s probably right.
“Keep fighting like you’re one point down.”
Mark Lotter, Director of Communications
for the 2020 Donald Trump campaign

“1944: 18 year olds storm the beach of Normandy into almost certain death.
2016: 18 year olds need a safe place because words hurt their feelings.”
Rusty on ThePoliticalInsider.com
Donald Trump says “CNN is terrible.” True – others won’t say it. They’d rather make nice with the Clinton News Network.
Tommy Tuberville “Florida Man” is a mixed bag, could be bad news for Alabama in the Senate. While he coached at Ole Miss, TT showed a tendency to line up with liberals and has advisors who are weak on border issues. He supported the ban on Confederate flags in the football stadium. You don’t want a question mark for six years, maybe longer. One of President Trump’s few bad moves was endorsing Tuberville, who seems to have no history of supporting Republicans. Jeff Sessions has a track record you can depend on. Jeff Sessions has a bunch of endorsements from conservative groups.
Jeff Sessions has endorsements from the National Rifle Association (A+ rating on gun rights), Gun Owners of America, Eagle Forum, Alabama Forestry Association and other groups. Alabama voters should remember Trump is sometimes petty and voters should keep that in mind. 
I figured the Communist Party USA endorsement of Hillary Clinton would be a plus for her in 2016. After all, the CPUSA endorsed B.H. Obama both times he ran and he won.
Whistleblower Christian Adams said in October 2016 that four million dead people were still on the voter rolls.
Trump Tower is 663 feet tall, 58 stories, and the 64th tallest building in New York City
“Bigot: one who practices sociology without a license.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Bumper sticker: Don’t blame me, I didn’t vote.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
