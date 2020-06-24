March leads to confrontations

A peaceful march from the old Fred’s parking lot to the Dodge County Courthouse for approximately 30 Black Lives Matter (BLM) marchers turned into a verbal altercation after they arrived at the Confederate Monument on the courthouse grounds at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.
The BLM marchers confronted a group of people that were at the monument to protect it and the Confederate battle flag. Words were thrown back and forth until law enforcement came in and diffused the situation several times. The argument went on for approximately an hour and everyone finally left the courthouse at approximately 9:00 p.m.
The marchers said they would return on Tuesday, June 22 at 12:00 noon.
Approximately 20 of the BLM people showed up at the courthouse grounds on Tuesday. Before anyone arrived, law enforcement had barricaded off the monument and flag, and several streets leading to the courthouse.
The BLM group was told to stay in front of the courthouse and the other group was told to stay at the back of the courthouse. There was one verbal altercation between the BLM group and another person who came to the front of the courthouse before presstime. Law enforcement diffused the situation and lead the man who came to the front of the courthouse away in handcuffs.
As of presstime at 2:00 p.m., the demonstration was still ongoing and was expected to last until between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m.
Eastman Police officers, Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies and deputies from Telfair County, Bleckley County, Pulaski County, Laurens County, Houston County and possibly other departments plus Georgia State Patrolmen from several posts were at the courthouse to keep the peace.
