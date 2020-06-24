Legals 06-24-20

1006
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION
Notice is given that a Notice of Intent to Dissolve JAN WEST REALTY, INC., a Georgia Corporation with its registered office at 2137 Orphans Cemetery Road, Eastman, Georgia 31023, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF LESTINE MCNEAL
All creditors of the Estate of LESTINE MCNEAL, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 3rd day of June, 2020.
EXECUTORS:
ANGELA GENILLA
MACIVER
740 4th Street N #152
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701
EDDIE JAMES MCNEAL
2440 Merrimont Drive
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES EDISON SMITH
All creditors of the Estate of CHARLES EDISON SMITH, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 3rd day of June, 2020.
EXECUTOR:
DAVID B. SMITH
19 Walden Lane
Oglethorpe, GA 30648
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF SID D. SCARBOROUGH
All creditors of the Estate of SID D. SCARBOROUGH, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 3rd day of June, 2020.
EXECUTOR:
JOHN J. THOMPSON
636 Airport Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman Ga, 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF IRIS MEREDITH MORRIS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9305
All creditors of the Estate of IRIS MEREDITH MORRIS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 1st day of JUNE, 2020.
JEANNIE KELSO
Executrix of the Estate of IRIS
MEREDITH MORRIS,
Deceased
JEANNIE KELSO
2810 Whisper Oaks Drive
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DALLAS DEE WALKER, deceased, of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate required to make immediate payment.
This 8th day of June, 2020.
PAMELA BRATZ, Executor
c/o REBECCA C. MOODY
REBECCA C. MOODY, LLC
P.O. Box 422
Perry, GA 31069
FORECLOSURES
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Pursuant to the power of sale contained in the Security Deed executed by ROSETTA TARVER AND JAMES W. TARVER to CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. in the original principal amount of $35,649.72 dated September 23, 2003 and recorded in Deed Book 454, Page 282, DODGE County records, said Security Deed being last transferred to NEW YORK MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC in Deed Book 881, at Page 386, in DODGE County records, the undersigned will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door in said County, or at such other place as lawfully designated, WITHIN THE LEGAL HOURS OF SALE, ON JULY 07, 2020, the property in said Security Deed and described as follows:
ALL OF THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID TRACT BEING A PORTION OF THE MAXINE HOLLOMAN TRACT AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 140 PAGES 45-47 OF SAID COUNTY RECORDS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID HOLLOMAN TRACT, SAID POINT ALSO BEING 443 FEET FROM THE SOUTHERN MARGIN OF U.S. HIGHWAY #341 AS MEASURED SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE WESTERN MARGIN OF AN UNNAMED DIRT STREET TO THE NORTHERN MARGIN OF BUSH AVENUE, THENCE ALONG SAID MARGIN NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID MARGIN NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT THENCE NORTH 10 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE SOUTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT IS BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH BY BUSH AVENUE 50 FEET, WEST BY WALLACE ADAMS 80 FEET, NORTH BY OLD MILL POND 50 FEET, AND EAST BY MAXINE HOLLOMAN 80 FEET.
TAX MAP REFERENCE:
052A-023
BEING THAT PARCEL OF LAND CONVEYED TO JAMES W. TARVER FROM MAXINE HOLLOMAN BY THAT DEED DATED 10/19/1978 AND RECORDED 11/02/1978 IN DEED BOOK 156, AT PAGE 232 OF THE DODGE COUNTY, GA PUBLIC REGISTRY.
Said property being known as: 76 BUSH ST, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011
TO THE BEST OF THE UNDERSIGNED’S KNOWLEDGE, THE PARTY OR PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF SAID PROPERTY IS/ARE ROSETTA TARVER AND JAMES W. TARVER OR TENANT(S).
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as provided for in the Note and said Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to the following: (1) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not yet due and payable); (2) the right of redemption of any taxing authority; (3) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and (4) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
Said sale will be conducted subject to the following: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is as follows:
FAY SERVICING, LLC
425 S. FINANCIAL
PLACE SUITE 2000
CHICAGO, IL, 60605
1-800-495-7166
Note that pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the above individual or entity is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NEW YORK MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
ROSETTA TARVER AND JAMES W. TARVER
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID & CRANE LLC
0700 Abbott’s Bridge Road
Suite 170
Duluth, GA 30097
Phone: 470.321.7112
irm File No. 19-401750 - AmE
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY VAN SMITH, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9304
NOTICE
The Petition of TIMOTHY SAMUEL SMITH for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in the Court on or before the 10th day of JULY 7, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Judge of Dodge County
Probate Court
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
PETITION FOR DISCHARGE OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF LOIS P. MULLIS
ESTATE NO. P-19-9228
IN RE: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative
TO WHOM IT MY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to The Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative in this Court on or before the (30th) day after June 20, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on (to be scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
Clerk of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775 - Phone
This 3rd day of June, 2020.
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman GA, 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of James C. McCranie, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9303
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES C. MCCRANIE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 18th day of June, 2020.
WILMATINE GRAHAM MCCRANIE, Executor
of the Estate of JAMES C. MCCRANIE, Deceased
WILMATINE GRAHAM MCCRANIE
983 Cochran Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JAMES H. LEE, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9307
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES H. LEE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 18th day of June, 2020.
LYNN S. FENNELL,
Executor of the
Estate of JAMES H. LEE,
Deceased
621 Tom Giddens Road
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Robert Julian Braswell, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9302
All creditors of the Estate of ROBERT JULIAN BRASWELL are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 18th day of June, 2020.
JENNIE LYNN BRASWELL, Executor of the Estate of ROBERT JULIAN BRASWELL, Deceased
238 Wilson Woodard Road
Eastman, GA 31023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JACKIE D. WARREN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9255
NOTICE
(For Discharge from Office and all Liability)
IN RE: PETITION FOR DISCHARGE OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
TO: ALL AND SINGULAR THE HEIRS OF SAID DECEDENT, THE BENEFICIARIES UNDER THE WILL AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced Petition, in this Court on or before JULY 27, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL McCRANIE
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOAN R. WARREN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9255
NOTICE
(For Discharge from Office and all Liability)
IN RE: PETITION FOR DISCHARGE OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
TO: ALL AND SINGULAR THE HEIRS OF SAID DECEDENT, THE BENEFICIARIES UNDER THE WILL AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced Petition, in this Court on or before JULY 27, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL McCRANIE
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
