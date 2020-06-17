Random thoughts

At least 27 police vehicles were destroyed in New York City on the night of May 30, says IndependentSentinel.com writer M. Dowling, 5-31-20. The same website reports Samantha Shader, age 27, threw a Molotov cocktail into an occupied police van and was only charged with damaging a police van, not the attempted murder charge sought by the police.
Joe Biden said on 3-28-2014, “Illegal immigrants are ‘Already American citizens’ to me.” Keep that in mind on Election Day.
Minimum wage suggestion from a caller to the Bud morning show on WFLOrlando.com: $15 an hour for everybody else, $10 for lawyers. That is a good show; listen anywhere on the Internet. Another fine show: HowieCarrShow.com, 3 -7 p.m. from Boston – Howie and Bud, two very savvy and entertaining, veteran talk hosts.
FBI: Federal Bureau of Intimidation.
“We give a lot of money to foreign countries that don’t give a damn about us, but we don’t help the American farmers.”
Donald Trump
Bumper sticker of the day: No Farmers, No Food.
I’ve always wondered why we don’t dump foreign aid entirely. Two Congressmen who never voted for foreign aid were Ron Paul and Larry McDonald, both medical doctors. They correctly said it was unconstitutional. Good for them. That could be a fine issue for the Republicans – opposition to foreign aid. Of course, the national party is too stupid to go for it. Stupid is still better than the Evil party, the Demo left.
Easy money defined: foreign aid recipients.
Today June 11 the Dow Jones Average dropped 6.9%, 1,861 points today, a good time to stock up on more shares at bargain prices of quality stocks. Buying small amounts of quality companies every month can add up to a fortune over the years. As investment legend Jack Bogle, Vanguard Fund founder says, a person who can’t stomach a 20 percent sudden drop should not be in stocks. Savvy investors buy more on the drops. Your investment advisor can guide you along. It always comes back. 1stock1.com is a fine investment site.
Random thoughts
