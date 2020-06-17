Dear editor,
To the people of Dodge County; thank you, thank you, thank you!
This past Saturday morning, I was in Walmart and I guess when I was leaving, I left my wallet behind in a shopping cart outside.
I didn’t realize it was missing until way late in the evening. Then I began to retrace my steps, trying to remember when I had it last. Then I though about calling and cancelling my cards. My mind said be calm and pray about it. I began to say Lord, let it turn up, even it there is no money in it.
So, when I went and checked at Walmart, the cashier pulled it out of a drawer and it looked like everything was in tact. I said thank you, thank you, thank you, Jesus. There are still some good and honest people in this place.
To the one that turned it in, thank you, thank you, thank you. You know who you are and God knows your name. Again, I say thank you! May we all come together as one, for there are no big I’s and no little U’s in God’s sight.
Thank you,
Carolyn Mincey
Letter to the editor
