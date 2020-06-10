BY RUSS REGAN
There is still a whole lot more talking than action in the world of sports right now. I still think that Major League Baseball will play but the big question will be how many games will be played. The pro golf tour will get back underway this weekend. They also announced when at least some fans would be able to attend events. There was also some big news from the Augusta National Golf Club.
Let’s start on the diamond with baseball. The players and owners have agreed to some things; there will be a designated hitter in both leagues for this year anyway. I wouldn’t be shocked to see that stay for good.
The second agreement is that the players will have their contracts pro-rated based on the number of games played. That is where things have hit a big standing point. The players purposed a 114 game season, meanwhile, the owners purposed a season that would only be 50 to 60 games. I know that is a bunch apart, but both sides think there will be a deal done. I still think we will have baseball by July 4.
Also, unfortunately, there will be no minor league season this year. All teams will have a real big team this year. The exact number hasn’t been announced yet.
The baseball draft will be held this week. It will only be five rounds this year compared to 40 in the past.
There are a couple of Georgia baseball pitchers that should go in the first round. Right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox should hear their names called early. Hancock should be a top 10 pick.
The Bulldogs were ranked number two in the nation when the season got shutdown in March.
The Braves have the 25th pick on Wednesday night. The draft will be televised by the Major League Baseball network and ESPN this Wednesday (tonight) and Thursday night starting at 7:00 p.m.
Let’s talk Braves for a minute. They will be well prepared for the designated hitter this year. They can use Austen Riley, Nick Markakes and even give Freddie Freeman a night off to be designated hitter.
Speaking of the draft, I think they will go after more starting pitching. They always seem to draft a bunch of starters. They didn’t go that route last year, so we will have to see.
We all remember the greatest moment in Atlanta Braves history when Marquis Grissom caught Carlos Baerga’s fly ball to end the 1995 World Series. Awesome night! The announcer said, “The team of the 90s finally has their world championship.” That was a great moment, without question, but were they the team of the 90s? True they won the division eight times and made it to the World Series five times and those were impressive, but only the one championship. It took four first ballot hall of famers, Chipper, Maddox, Glavine and Smoltz and McGriff should be.
The Yankees won three championships in the 90s and the Blue Jays and the Marlins had two a piece.
The Marlins, as you may recall, won both as wildcard teams.
The Nationals won the 2019 championship also as a wild card team. Of course, the Braves won the division all three times. The Braves had a real good run for 15 years but you can’t confuse them with Jordan and the Bulls, they were six for six in championship series.
Also, they was no Brady and New England because they know how to finish. On the football field, not the golf course.
How many of those division championships would you give back to win another series? One or two? If you see me around, let me hear your opinion.
Speaking of golf, the PGA tour returns this weekend. The tour returns to Colonial Country Club starting Thursday. It is a loaded field, even though Tiger will not be there.
There will be no fans but the team did announce when some fans will be back. Jack Nicklaus’ tournament, the memorial, will welcome 8000 fans, (about 20% of regular fans) will be allowed to watch. The event was re-scheduled for July 16-19 at Meer Field Village in Columbus, Ohio. It is good to see some attempt at normalcy.
There was also some big news from Augusta National Golf Club. If you have ever been to the Masters, you know it’s in downtown Augusta. There is a shopping center across from the club. It includes the Fresh Market grocery store and other stores like Wendy’s and Publix.
The Augusta National Golf Club, for right at 27 million, has bought all the property. That puts it right at 67 million the club has spent on property in the last 20 years.
I would guess the land would be used for a parking lot, but knowing the club, who knows? On thing is for sure, it will probably be ready to go by the November 12 date for the year’s first round.