CLASSIFIEDS

LAND FOR SALE
TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.
SERVICES
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
SERVICES AVAILABLE: Peyton Smith, Davis Marchant and Caleb Singletary will cut your grass, weed eat, pressure wash, put out pine straw and other outside jobs this summer. Available in Dodge, Bleckley, Telfair and Laurens Counties. Call or text to schedule. Peyton Smith, 478-231-2297; Davis Marchant, 478-231-7236 or Caleb Singletary, 478-230-4030.
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR SALE
12 x 12 fenced dog pen. For more information please call 478-374-5713 or 478-559-0741.
ESTATE SALES
SATURDAY, JUNE 13; 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; 1306 Minter Ridge Drive, Eastman. Various music equipment amps, bass guitar, kitchen items, glassware, furniture, electronics and vintage items. Includes 1994 Harley Sportster motorcycle.
