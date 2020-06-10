OBITUARIES

COLVIN MACK WIMPEY
Retired Gilman Paper Company
Mr. Colvin Mack Wimpey, age 81, of Eastman, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Cottondale Cemetery with Reverend Chris Dotson and Reverend Lewis Miller officiating.
DOROTHY LILA MATHEWS
Retired Department of Family and Children Services Supervisor
Dorothy Lila Mathews, age 69, of Rhine, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Serenity Place in Dublin.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Benny Moore officiated.
OBIE EVANS
Former Robins Air Force Base Employee
Obie Evans, age 84, died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery.
DELTON MILES BURNHAM
Former Piggly Wiggly Assistant Manager
Delton Miles Burnham, age 53, of Rhine, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence.
Gtaveside services were helld at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Old Fairhaven Church Cemetery, with Mr. Gary Ryals officiating.
Lillie Anna Warren
Retired Licensed
Practical Nurse
Lillie Anna Warren, age 94, of Buffalo, New York died Thursday, May 21, 2020 after an extended illness of COVID-19 complications.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
