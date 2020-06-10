With 16 adjudicated votes and possible provisional votes not counted, political newcomer Brian Robinson has defeated incumbent Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield. He outdistanced Sheffield by 2,450 to 2,175 votes.
Political newcomer Tom Cranford defeated incumbent Lonnie Parkerson by 3,645 to 1,600 votes to win in the Dodge County Chief Magistrate’s race.
In the Dodge County Commissioner’s race in District 1, Sharon Cobb Flanagan, at presstime, was ahead of incumbent William “Jr” Howell by 748 to 729 votes. This race, as of presstime, has not been decided. The winner will face off against democrat John Battle in the November General Election.
In the Dodge County Commissioner’s race in District 4, incumbent Karen Cheek defeated Brandon Thomas by 460 to 343 votes.
In Dodge County School Board District 2, incumbent Jessie Mincey defeated Roy Grenade by 558 votes to 168 votes.
In Dodge County School Board District 4, Michelle Wahl defeated Rodney King 516 to 299 votes.
In the Georgia Senate race, in Dodge County only, Carden Summers won against Spud Bowen 2548 to 1665 votes. Final vote totals from other counties were not available at presstime.
In Georgia House of Representatives, Robert Pruitt won against Chris Steverson, in Dodge County only, 2674 to 1856 votes. Final vote totals from other counties were not available at presstime.
A precinct breakdown for Dodge County only will be printed in next week’s edition of The Dodge County News.
Robinson, Cranford win offices
