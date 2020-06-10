Legals 06-10-20
Wednesday, June 10. 2020
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
An application for a certificate of amendment of its articles of incorporation has been made by CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY by filing such application with the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 1 of Title 7 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, known as the “Financial Institutions Code of Georgia.” The purpose of said articles of amendment is to change the name of CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY to GREAT OAKS BANK.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF HELEN TURNER SPAULDING
All creditors of the Estate of HELEN TURNER SPAULDING, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 22nd day of May, 2020.
SAMUEL TYLER
SPAULDING, JR.
Executor of the Estate of
HELEN TURNER
SPAULDING, Deceased
SAMUEL TYLER SPAULDING, JR.
1650 Harlington Road
Smyrna, GA 30028
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF LESTINE MCNEAL
All creditors of the Estate of LESTINE MCNEAL, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 3rd day of June, 2020.
EXECUTORS:
ANGELA GENILLA
MACIVER
740 4th Street N #152
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701
EDDIE JAMES MCNEAL
2440 Merrimont Drive
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES EDISON SMITH
All creditors of the Estate of CHARLES EDISON SMITH, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 3rd day of June, 2020.
EXECUTOR:
DAVID B. SMITH
19 Walden Lane
Oglethorpe, GA 30648
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF SID D. SCARBOROUGH
All creditors of the Estate of SID D. SCARBOROUGH, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 3rd day of June, 2020.
EXECUTOR:
JOHN J. THOMPSON
636 Airport Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman Ga, 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF IRIS MEREDITH MORRIS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9305
All creditors of the Estate of IRIS MEREDITH MORRIS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 1st day of JUNE, 2020.
JEANNIE KELSO
Executrix of the Estate of IRIS
MEREDITH MORRIS,
Deceased
JEANNIE KELSO
2810 Whisper Oaks Drive
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DALLAS DEE WALKER, deceased, of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate required to make immediate payment.
This 8th day of June, 2020.
PAMELA BRATZ, Executor
c/o REBECCA C. MOODY
REBECCA C. MOODY, LLC
P.O. Box 422
Perry, GA 31069
478-988-0238
FORECLOSURES
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Pursuant to the power of sale contained in the Security Deed executed by ROSETTA TARVER AND JAMES W. TARVER to CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. in the original principal amount of $35,649.72 dated September 23, 2003 and recorded in Deed Book 454, Page 282, DODGE County records, said Security Deed being last transferred to NEW YORK MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC in Deed Book 881, at Page 386, in DODGE County records, the undersigned will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door in said County, or at such other place as lawfully designated, WITHIN THE LEGAL HOURS OF SALE, ON JULY 07, 2020, the property in said Security Deed and described as follows:
ALL OF THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID TRACT BEING A PORTION OF THE MAXINE HOLLOMAN TRACT AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 140 PAGES 45-47 OF SAID COUNTY RECORDS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID HOLLOMAN TRACT, SAID POINT ALSO BEING 443 FEET FROM THE SOUTHERN MARGIN OF U.S. HIGHWAY #341 AS MEASURED SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE WESTERN MARGIN OF AN UNNAMED DIRT STREET TO THE NORTHERN MARGIN OF BUSH AVENUE, THENCE ALONG SAID MARGIN NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID MARGIN NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT THENCE NORTH 10 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE SOUTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT IS BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH BY BUSH AVENUE 50 FEET, WEST BY WALLACE ADAMS 80 FEET, NORTH BY OLD MILL POND 50 FEET, AND EAST BY MAXINE HOLLOMAN 80 FEET.
TAX MAP REFERENCE:
052A-023
BEING THAT PARCEL OF LAND CONVEYED TO JAMES W. TARVER FROM MAXINE HOLLOMAN BY THAT DEED DATED 10/19/1978 AND RECORDED 11/02/1978 IN DEED BOOK 156, AT PAGE 232 OF THE DODGE COUNTY, GA PUBLIC REGISTRY.
Said property being known as: 76 BUSH ST, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011
TO THE BEST OF THE UNDERSIGNED’S KNOWLEDGE, THE PARTY OR PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF SAID PROPERTY IS/ARE ROSETTA TARVER AND JAMES W. TARVER OR TENANT(S).
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as provided for in the Note and said Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to the following: (1) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not yet due and payable); (2) the right of redemption of any taxing authority; (3) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and (4) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
Said sale will be conducted subject to the following: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is as follows:
FAY SERVICING, LLC
425 S. FINANCIAL
PLACE SUITE 2000
CHICAGO, IL, 60605
1-800-495-7166
Note that pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the above individual or entity is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NEW YORK MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
ROSETTA TARVER AND JAMES W. TARVER
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID & CRANE LLC
0700 Abbott’s Bridge Road
Suite 170
Duluth, GA 30097
Phone: 470.321.7112
Firm File No. 19-401750 - AmE
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JUDY STEELE MILNER, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9301
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons: BLAKE EDWARD MILNER has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of Judy Steele Milner, deceased, of said County.
The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before June 24, 2020.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Ave.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478/374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY VAN SMITH, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9304
NOTICE
The Petition of TIMOTHY SAMUEL SMITH for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in the Court on or before the 10th day of JULY 7, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Judge of Dodge County
Probate Court
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
DELINQUENT TAXES
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
TO: PATRICK MORIN, MARIE THERESE ST. CYR AND JACQUES A. LOUIS
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 8 OF A SUBDIVISION OF TRACT B LOCATED IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT, LAND LOTS 57,58 & 59, ACCORDING TO A PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 86, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT. SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR PURPOSE OF A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF THE LOCATION, SIZE, SHAPE, MATES, BOUNDS AND DIMENSIONS OF SAID PROPERTY.
The Tax Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 7th day of August, 2018, 2014 and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 863, Page 457-458 Dodge County, Georgia Public Records.
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the above described property will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 19th day of June, 2020.
Any or all of these properties may be redeemed any time before the 19th day of June, 2020, by paying the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
THOMAS C. SMITH JR. AND MARIE C. SMITH
101 SPOTLIGHT DRIVE
CHESTER GA 31012
Please be governed accordingly.
DENNIS MULLIS
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 429
Cochran GA 31014
State Bar #529275
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
TO: CARE 2 INVEST, LLC AND ALL OTHER PERSONS HAVING ANY RIGHT, INTEREST IN OR LIEN UPON
TRACT 1:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15th LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 5, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95, AND IS A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 537 PAGE 8, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA PUBLIC RECORDS.
The Tax Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 7th day of August, 2018, 2014 and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 863, Page 438 and Deed Book 9W, Page 68.
TRACT 2:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15th LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 7, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95, AND IS A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 537 PAGE 8, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA PUBLIC RECORDS.
The Tax Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 7th day of August, 2018, 2014 and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 863, Page 439 Dodge County, Georgia Public Records .
TRACT 3:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15th LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 10, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95, AND IS A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 537 PAGE 8, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA PUBLIC RECORDS.
The Tax Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 7th day of August, 2018, 2014 and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 863, Page 440 Dodge County, Georgia Public Records.
Take notice that:
The right to redeem the any or all of the above described properties will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 19th day of June, 2020.
Any or all of these properties may be redeemed any time before the 19th day of June, 2020, by paying the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
THOMAS C. SMITH JR. AND MARIE C. SMITH
101 SPOTLIGHT DRIVE
CHESTER GA 31012
Please be governed accordingly.
DENNIS MULLIS
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 429
Cochran GA 31014
State Bar #529275
