Admin
Wednesday, June 10. 2020
Trish Regan – fired by Fox Network for telling the truth?
We’re quarantining healthy people and Dave Ramsey says this has never been done before in modern history.
A disgusting mindset, the theory that you must think like Hillary Clinton to be a true woman. You must fit into a liberal box. Phyllis Schlafly was hounded all her adult life for being a conservative female who got results. RIP, Phyllis.
Women voted for H.R. Clinton over D.J. Trump by 54% - 42% in 2016 but DJT won anyway. Remember the Republican establishment early in the campaign telling Trump to get out of the race while he was winning every primary? They don’t call Republicans the Stupid Party for nothing. Stupid is better than Evil. Don’t forget, Democrats haven’t carried a majority of the white vote since the hideous LBJ in 1964. They never mention him these days, do they. 
The mainstream media left in action: “Trump’s dynamic: MSM hate him, people hate the MSM.”
Dan Friedman on TheoSpark.net
I used fossil fuels to go to the supermarket today and I still feel guilty.
Univision – a Democrat mouthpiece in Spanish.
Did John McCain throw the 2008 election? It appears so. “In 2008 the GOP nominated John McCain, perhaps the most disastrous nominee possible. He refused to attack Obama; he wouldn’t even allow McCain surrogate speakers to use Obama’s middle name – Hussein!”
John LeBoutillier on John LeBout.com 
True! McCain appeared to throw the game, didn’t seem to be interested in winning, refused to use winnable issues. Remember Rev. Wright and the militant leftist Chicago pals of Obama? John was right. Romney was almost as bad as McCain. …mm
“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”
Thomas Edison

“Ignorant people don’t understand The Federalist Papers but they understand government checks with their names on them.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Judge Robert Bork said he was the only conservative on the faculty at Yale Law School some fifty years ago. Astute observer John Derbyshire on VDare.com points this out and adds, “Does anyone think the law schools have become less leftist since then? “
Someone asked this question: Would you rather have nine white leftists or nine black conservatives on the Supreme Court – I’d take the nine black conservatives, of course.
Donald Trump was elected and should be reelected as the palatable alternative to the socialist left. He is a newcomer politician with good natural instincts.
“Pointing out filth is not racist: Baltimore is a rodent-infested, dangerous Dem-run city.”
Georgette on ConservativeDailyPost.com
Baltimore has a worse murder rate than Guatemala – over 300 murders in 2018.
“Sometimes poor districts elect the worst representatives.”
Houston talk host Michael Berry
I’d say almost always they do…mm
We hear talk about having a dialogue, but guess which side has the microphones and cameras.
Bumper sticker of the day: Yes, everything on the front of the check is correct.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for reading The Right Side all the way to the bottom.
Marshall Miller
