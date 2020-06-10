Letter to the editor

Dear editor:
The horrible killing of a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis was, most people ask rhetorically , I don’t understand why anyone would think that the acceptable response is to burn, loot and destroy their own community business Have we as a nation become conditioned to think that the violence and destruction are the answer for racial injustice? A lot of this is the erosion and the dumbing down of intellectual ethos of journalism, media coverage of hooliganism, and even the law enforcement community to some degree. This is not a hard conundrum to figure out people.
Take for example of the constant TV coverage of mob violence across U.S. cities only glorifies this as an acceptable response to to the killing, and why was the Minneapolis police force missing in action while the so called “protesters” allowed to destroy whatever they wished in that city? Why did the police abandoned their precinct and allow the building to be vandalized and destroyed? Even journalist who print, and report that arsonist, hoodlums, and these bottom feeding scum domestic terrorist as “protesters” “folks”, and yes, please by all means, don’t forget that all too favorite noun in the English lexicon this past few years as “Gentleman” . This really emboldens these feckless idiots
(A Fox news spokes person came out and said, “The gentleman was taken into custody for burning, looting and premeditated murder”). Heck, even a representative for the United States Navy came out and reported that Osama bin Laden, said and i’ll quote in verbatim, “The gentleman was buried with full Muslim honors at sea”) Now wasn’t he, as most all media, armed forces, police and American citizens defined as the devil reincarnate? “gentleman uh? yea right! I remember, in my opinion, the greatest president this country had, Ronald Reagan, he said “This country will never fail from without, but it could fail within”.
It’s about time people in this country pull your head out of your Sigmoid Colon and wake up and smell the coffee. Please President Trump, federalized the state guard and squash these punk terrorist like a june bug.
And for you police who were seen knelling with the mob in solidarity, you are no better than the mob, you are cowards.
You would have never seen this nonsense when i wore a badge as a city officer and deputy in the 70’s.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
Letter to the editor
