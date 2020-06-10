Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
I have recently filed a Medicare fraud complaint against one of my home health service providers. The service in question, “In Home Oxygen Therapy”.
I have been prescribed the use of supplemental oxygen since November 2011. My need is based on severe COPD with chronic bronchitis. Prescribed up to 18 hours per day.
My supplier’s performance has been inadequate in both resupply and upkeep. However, there is a protective clause in Medicare law, that protects the provider under what I call, “60 month lack in” which means no matter how deficient their performance, the Medicare recipient, myself and others may not get rid of that provider and move onto another Medicare provider.
An example of “deficient performance”. I have been without portable oxygen since July 2019. Fact is my provider has not been at my door since July 2018.
It is my understanding there are many others out there with this same problem. Which is why I am here today. We need to join forces to “rectify this clause” to protect the recipient from any form of abuse from the provider.
On May 12, 2020, I filed a Medicare fraud complaint. Based on billing for services not properly rendered. However, it does not get myself or others access to reasonably competent Medicare providers due to this “60 month lock-in”.
I do not tend to sit by and let this process go unchallenged. I intend to seek a federal dilatory judgment, that the process, as written deprives both myself and others in similarly situated circumstances of both our process and equal protection of law.
Herein, I seek others who are “similarly situated”, you know who you are. Write me at the address below and give me a brief summary of your situation. Please include phone number.
Such as failure to re-supply portable oxygen bottles, or properly service the oxygen concentrator. I will pass your information on to the Medicare Fraud investigator. Also, if you wish, add your name to the federal court filing.
Patrick Taylor
716 Saint Elmo Circle
Eastman, Georgia 31023
