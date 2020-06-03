BY RUSS REGAN
It’s another week and really no live sports, but there was quite a bit of news. Some was pretty good as the Georgia Bulldogs signed a pair of big prospects. The bad could be really good for baseball fans like myself.
It was a huge week for the Bulldogs. They picked up a pair of big 2021 signings. First, it was four-star linebacker, Chaz Chambliss from Carrollton High School. The other was a big pick up for the other side of the ball. They outdueled Auburn for West Forsyth High School offensive guard Dylan Fourchild. He is ranked the number four guard in the country and he is currently 47-0 in wrestling.
There was one more signing over the week and it was a shocker. Former five star USC quarterback J.T Daniels is now a Bulldog. He was a starter as a freshman and had a good season, but he was injured in the season opener and then he entered the transfer portal. I don’t expect to see him on the field this year as I think he will stay out. Jamie Newman is expected to be the starting quarterback this fall but the battle is on for next fall.
Daniels will join the newly cleared D’Wan Mathis and a pair of highly sought out prospects. Five star Breck Vandaguff from Prince Avenue Christian will be a factor, but he could red shirt and I hope he does because there is another big guy looking for playing time and that’s four star Carson Beck from Jacksonville. Next year will be very interesting in Athens. Also don’t forget that there is an offensive coordinator change as Todd Monker will open up things this fall. Also, on Sunday, the number one high school corner back Tony Grimes from Virginia Beach has included the Bulldogs in his final four, but we won’t get an answer on him until December. The next two years are looking to stock up strong in Athens.
This looks like the make or break week for the 2020 major league baseball season. Late Sunday night, the players union offered a 114 game season that would start on June 3, 2020 and end on HallowWEEN.