1006
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
Gpn 06
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
An application for a certificate of amendment of its articles of incorporation has been made by CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY by filing such application with the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance in accordance with the applicable provisions of Chapter 1 of Title 7 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, known as the “Financial Institutions Code of Georgia.” The purpose of said articles of amendment is to change the name of CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY to GREAT OAKS BANK.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF HELEN TURNER SPAULDING
All creditors of the Estate of HELEN TURNER SPAULDING, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 22nd day of May, 2020.
SAMUEL TYLER
SPAULDING, JR.
Executor of the Estate of
HELEN TURNER
SPAULDING, Deceased
SAMUEL TYLER SPAULDING, JR.
1650 Harlington Road
Smyrna, GA 30028
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF LESTINE MCNEAL
All creditors of the Estate of LESTINE MCNEAL, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 3rd day of June, 2020.
EXECUTORS:
ANGELA GENILLA
MACIVER
740 4th Street N #152
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701
EDDIE JAMES MCNEAL
2440 Merrimont Drive
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES EDISON SMITH
All creditors of the Estate of CHARLES EDISON SMITH, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 3rd day of June, 2020.
EXECUTOR:
DAVID B. SMITH
19 Walden Lane
Oglethorpe, GA 30648
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF SID D. SCARBOROUGH
All creditors of the Estate of SID D. SCARBOROUGH, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 3rd day of June, 2020.
EXECUTOR:
JOHN J. THOMPSON
636 Airport Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman Ga, 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF IRIS MEREDITH MORRIS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9305
All creditors of the Estate of IRIS MEREDITH MORRIS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 1st day of JUNE, 2020.
JEANNIE KELSO
Executrix of the Estate of IRIS
MEREDITH MORRIS,
Deceased
JEANNIE KELSO
2810 Whisper Oaks Drive
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JUDY STEELE MILNER, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9301
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons: BLAKE EDWARD MILNER has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of Judy Steele Milner, deceased, of said County.
The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before June 24, 2020.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Ave.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478/374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512
Gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY VAN SMITH, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9304
NOTICE
The Petition of TIMOTHY SAMUEL SMITH for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in the Court on or before the 10th day of JULY 7, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Judge of Dodge County
Probate Court
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
Gpn 20
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
TO: PATRICK MORIN, MARIE THERESE ST. CYR AND JACQUES A. LOUIS
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 8 OF A SUBDIVISION OF TRACT B LOCATED IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT, LAND LOTS 57,58 & 59, ACCORDING TO A PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 86, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT. SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR PURPOSE OF A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF THE LOCATION, SIZE, SHAPE, MATES, BOUNDS AND DIMENSIONS OF SAID PROPERTY.
The Tax Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 7th day of August, 2018, 2014 and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 863, Page 457-458 Dodge County, Georgia Public Records.
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the above described property will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 19th day of June, 2020.
Any or all of these properties may be redeemed any time before the 19th day of June, 2020, by paying the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
THOMAS C. SMITH JR. AND MARIE C. SMITH
101 SPOTLIGHT DRIVE
CHESTER GA 31012
Please be governed accordingly.
DENNIS MULLIS
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 429
Cochran GA 31014
State Bar #529275
GPN 20
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
TO: CARE 2 INVEST, LLC AND ALL OTHER PERSONS HAVING ANY RIGHT, INTEREST IN OR LIEN UPON
TRACT 1:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15th LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 5, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95, AND IS A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 537 PAGE 8, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA PUBLIC RECORDS.
The Tax Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 7th day of August, 2018, 2014 and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 863, Page 438 and Deed Book 9W, Page 68.
TRACT 2:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15th LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 7, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95, AND IS A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 537 PAGE 8, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA PUBLIC RECORDS.
The Tax Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 7th day of August, 2018, 2014 and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 863, Page 439 Dodge County, Georgia Public Records .
TRACT 3:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15th LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 10, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95, AND IS A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 537 PAGE 8, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA PUBLIC RECORDS.
The Tax Deed to which this notice relates is dated the 7th day of August, 2018, 2014 and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 863, Page 440 Dodge County, Georgia Public Records.
Take notice that:
The right to redeem the any or all of the above described properties will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 19th day of June, 2020.
Any or all of these properties may be redeemed any time before the 19th day of June, 2020, by paying the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
THOMAS C. SMITH JR. AND MARIE C. SMITH
101 SPOTLIGHT DRIVE
CHESTER GA 31012
Please be governed accordingly.
DENNIS MULLIS
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 429
Cochran GA 31014
State Bar #529275