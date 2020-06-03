120
LAND FOR SALE
TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
SERVICES AVAILABLE: Peyton Smith, Davis Marchant and Caleb Singletary will cut your grass, weed eat, pressure wash, put out pine straw and other outside jobs this summer. Available in Dodge, Bleckley, Telfair and Laurens Counties. Call or text to schedule. Peyton Smith, 478-231-2297; Davis Marchant, 478-231-7236 or Caleb Singletary, 478-230-4030.
730
WANTED
GOOD RUNNING tractor. Maybe a Ford 2000 or 3000 either with equipment or without for reasonable price. Please call 478-290-2708.
900
YARD SALES
BENEFIT YARD SALE: Saturday, June 6 from 8:00 a.m. until; 5594 McRae Highway between Chauncey and McRae. Look for signs.
910
ESTATE SALES
SATURDAY, JUNE 13; 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; 1306 Minter Ridge Drive, Eastman. Various music equipment amps, bass guitar, kitchen items, glassware, furniture, electronics and vintage items. Includes 1994 Harley Sportster motorcycle.
920
AUCTIONS
JUNE ANTIQUE AUCTION
Saturday • June 6
1:00 pm
5112 4th Avenue • Eastman
Preview Available
ABSENTEE BIDS
WILL BE WELCOMED
Mid-Town Auctions, LLC
Ritchie Ray
GAL#AU004365
CLASSIFIEDSS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)