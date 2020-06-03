OBIE EVANS
Former Robins Air Force Base Employee
Obie Evans, age 84, died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery.
BERNICE LUTRELLE STROM DANIELS
Homemaker
Bernice Lutrelle Strom Daniels, age 86, of Milan, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
Funeral services were held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Rebecca Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
BETTY BATTS GOLD
Retired Nursing
Assistant
Betty Batts Gold, age 76, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
Funeral Services were held on Friday May 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Ridgeland Heights Baptist Church with Reverend Tony Mimbs and Reverend Donnie Baker officiating. Interment followed at Zeta Cemetery.
RUBY CAROL CLEMENTS STROM
Telfair County Native
Ruby Carol Clements Strom, age 77, of McRae, dies peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
A graveside funeral service was held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Telfair Memorial Gardens.
LUCKY BROWN
Retired Self-Employed Landscaper
Mr. Lucky Brown, age 68, of Eastman, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Graveside services were held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor George Fluellen officiating. Interment followed in Eastman City Cemetery.
MR. WALTER FRANCIS MULLIS
Retired Robins Air Force Base
Mr. Walter Francis Mullis, age 77, of Eastman, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Serenity Place Hospice in Dublin.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Myron Parkerson and Reverend Tim Hicks officiating.
CHARLIE F. HOWARD
Retired Maintenance Supervisor
Mr. Charlie F. Howard, age 88, died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Graveside services were held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at New Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastman with Pastor George Fluellen officiating.
OBITUARIES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)