Elections set for Tuesday

The Presidential Preference Primary, General Primary and Nonpartisan General Elections are set for Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Several local and state elections are up for consideration.
In the election, you will have to declare whether you are a Democrat, Republican or if you just want to vote in the Nonpartisan elections.
In local races, for Dodge County Sheriff, incumbent Lynn Sheffield and Brian Robinson are running on the Republican ballot. For Dodge County Chief Magistrate Judge, incumbent Lonnie Parkerson and Tom Cranford are running as Republicans.
For Dodge County Commissioner District 1, incumbent WT “Jr” Howell and Sharon Cobb Flanagan are running as Republicans. John Battle is running as a Democrat and has no opposition. He will face off in November against the winner between Howell and Flanagan.
In Dodge County School Board District 2, incumbent Jessie Mincey and Roy Grenade are running and are Nonpartisan. In Dodge County School Board District 4, Rodney King and Michelle Wahl are running and are Nonpartisan.
In Georgia State Senate District 13, incumbent Carden Summers and Spud Bowen are running as Republicans.
For the Georgia House of Representatives District 149 seat, Robert Pruitt and Chris Steverson are running as Republicans.
The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
Approximately 2,300 absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Dodge County and so far, approximately 1,300 have been mailed back in.
As of Tuesday, June 2, approximately 840 people had early voted in Dodge County. The last day to early vote is Friday, June 5 at 5:00 p.m.
There are 11,550 registered voters in Dodge County.
