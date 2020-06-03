Rest in peace

Rest in Peace: Legendary rocker Little Richard Penniman, age 87, winningest pro football coach Don Shula, age 90, and Atlanta native Mr. America in the late 1950s Harry Johnson, age 96. Little Richard was actually tall when he grew up, around 6’ 5”. Richard was a little kid when he started performing and kept the name. He was proud to tell people he was from Macon, Georgia. I remember driving on a Macon street named for him.
We can’t risk offending pre-Democrat invaders, can we:
“Uniforms worn by park rangers are said to offend Latinos. The uniforms are insensitive because they can be confused with those worn by border police.”
DailyKenn.com  5-3-2016
“Trump has more lives than a cat.”
Laura Ingraham
She says his election is the revenge of the blue collar class. Maybe we always needed someone with a provocative take on vexing issues, also one who hits back at the media.
Don’t forget: the last Democrat to carry a majority of the white vote for president was the hideous L.B. Johnson in 1964. I was 24 in ’64 and was a Goldwater volunteer. Guaranteed – the streak will continue this year. I was a college senior in ’64 and angered many leftists with my Goldwater stickers. Back then many professors were openly conservative, believe it or not.  It was a shame to see Barry lose his mind in his last years, but he was sharp in ’64.
Laura Ingraham says Fox Network’s Steve Hilton is “one of the rare conservatives in Silicon Valley.” I didn’t know he worked there. He’s very good.
Herschel Walker was an early Trump supporter. He said in May 2016 that he had already voted for Trump in the Texas Republican Primary.
“My solution to save California: Keep the illegal aliens, deport the Democrats.”
talk host Larry Elder

Don’t forget – a billion is still huge. The word used to shock people, deservedly so. It has nine zeroes. Remember Bill Clinton’s crime bill, including midnight basketball in late 1994? Many Republicans stupidly voted for it, even as they were about to assume control of Congress in January 1995. That was $30 billion per year in questionable spending. They don’t call the Repubs the Stupid Party for nothing. Demos of course are the Evil Party. I believe it was the late great columnist Sam Francis who named the Stupid Party. It’s still the best move you can make on Election Day. Some Repubs are actually good, just not enough of them. I can’t think of a Demo I’d vote for today.
Back to the word billion: $30 billion per year = more than $82 million per day, actually $82,191,780.80 each day. That starts to add up quickly.
Chuck Woolery, Hollywood conservative (remember him?) says racism has nothing to do with race. “Racism is the Progressive Left crying out for attention. If you disagree with the Progressive Left they consider you a racist. They are desperate to hold on to the Black vote.”
Chuck Woolery  8-19-19
We need the defeat the “squad,” America’s freshman collectivist collective.
“Liberals write history.”
Richard Nixon
“Communism has defeated itself everywhere except…in American colleges.”
Paul Harvey 
Bumper sticker: Clean Air Smells Funny. 
Thanks for reading to The Right Side to the bottom. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
