Rest in Peace: Legendary rocker Little Richard Penniman, age 87, winningest pro football coach Don Shula, age 90, and Atlanta native Mr. America in the late 1950s Harry Johnson, age 96. Little Richard was actually tall when he grew up, around 6’ 5”. Richard was a little kid when he started performing and kept the name. He was proud to tell people he was from Macon, Georgia. I remember driving on a Macon street named for him.
We can’t risk offending pre-Democrat invaders, can we:
“Uniforms worn by park rangers are said to offend Latinos. The uniforms are insensitive because they can be confused with those worn by border police.”
DailyKenn.com 5-3-2016
“Trump has more lives than a cat.”
Laura Ingraham
She says his election is the revenge of the blue collar class. Maybe we always needed someone with a provocative take on vexing issues, also one who hits back at the media.
Don’t forget: the last Democrat to carry a majority of the white vote for president was the hideous L.B. Johnson in 1964. I was 24 in ’64 and was a Goldwater volunteer. Guaranteed – the streak will continue this year. I was a college senior in ’64 and angered many leftists with my Goldwater stickers. Back then many professors were openly conservative, believe it or not. It was a shame to see Barry lose his mind in his last years, but he was sharp in ’64.
Laura Ingraham says Fox Network’s Steve Hilton is “one of the rare conservatives in Silicon Valley.” I didn’t know he worked there. He’s very good.
Herschel Walker was an early Trump supporter. He said in May 2016 that he had already voted for Trump in the Texas Republican Primary.
“My solution to save California: Keep the illegal aliens, deport the Democrats.”
talk host Larry Elder
Rest in peace
