CLASSIFIEDSS

Wednesday, May 27. 2020
MOBILE HOMES FOR RENT

Three bedroom, two bath doublewide located in Morgan Creek Subdivision in Eastman. Call 478-374-7441 or 478-689-6312.

LAND FOR SALE

TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.

SERVICES

Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.

FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.

ATTENTION BLECKLEY DODGE and SURROUNDING COUNTIES! Affordable house washing and lawn care in your area. Call Alvin at 478-231-2531.

WANTED

SOMEONE TO RAKE 80 acres pine straw. Call 478-358-4900.

GOOD RUNNING tractor. Maybe a Ford 2000 or 3000 either with equipment or without for reasonable price. Please call 478-290-2708.

JACK RUSSELL PUPPY or Chihuahua puppy for reasonable price. Please Call 478-278-9254.
