BY RUSS REGAN
Okay, the world of sports was similar to last weekend as a charity team golf event and a Nascar event led things off. There is hope that major league and the NBA will be getting back to play soon. The Falcons sign another former number one draft pick and maybe some pro wrestling news as well.
Let’s start on the golf course as Tiger Woods and Phil Michelson lead the match part two. It would be Woods and Peyton Manning, a seven handicap against Michelson and Tom Brady, an eight? handicap. Of course all the proceeds, right at 20 million, went to Covid-19 relief. It was played on Tiger’s home course and it was a huge advantage early. The Woods duo had a three up lead after just six holes. Got to give Manning credit; he played really well to get an early start.
On the other hand, Brady was, for the lack of a better word, not good. Phil wasn’t especially good early either. Brady actually had a birdie on the front nine on a miracle shot. The weather was horrible on the back nine as Phil and Tom made a comeback with an eagle on the 11th and a birdie getting them back to just one down. They could get no closer as Tiger and Peyton took the match. This makes Tiger and Phil at a win each in charity matches. I do expect a third match somewhere in the future. It was a great match to watch on television. I would like to see a re-match down the road, maybe with Michael Jordan as Phil’s partner.
Speaking of M.J. I hope you get the chance to see The Last Dance series; it was incredible. Now, to the track with Brad Kieslowski who won the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. He beat Jimmy Johnson at the end. Sorry, but that’s the extent of the knowledge I have on the event.
Now, back to some sports I know slightly better. We should get more information from major league baseball this week. It seems like revenue sharing is the big hold up on getting the players back to camp.
Let’s hope things work out because the Korean baseball is starting to get a little old. Things seem to be getting further along for the NBA. It looks like all teams could be heading to Disney in Orlando to wrap up the season. Let’s hope the Hawks lose most of the 15 remaining games so it will help in the draft. Maybe things can start with baseball and basketball in July.
There is more Flacon news so it must mean another former number one draft pick signing. They signed Arizona’s number one pick from 2014 in Deone Bucannon. He can play safety and linebacker. He has played for two more teams, so maybe the Falcons will hit on this one.
Let’s finish things up with some pro-wrestling news. I hope you are watching AEW on Wednesday nights on TNT. I think it’s actually a lot better than the current WWE product. They feature several big present and past names like Jake “the snake” Roberts and An Anderson. Former boxing champion Mike Tyson will make an appearance this Wednesday. The rumor going around is that Sting could be heading there soon. I think he would make a great addition to the company.