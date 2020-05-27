OBITUARIES

THELMA LOUISE COLTER
Avid Seamstress
Thelma Louise Colter, of Dublin, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Private graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Cadwell City Cemetery with Reverend Greg Lowery officiated.
Chadwick Olin (Chad) Jones
U.S. Army Veteran
Chadwick Olin (Chad) Jones, 43, of Dublin, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Antioch II Church Cemetery in Milan with Reverend Jack Lee officiated.
DR. JESSE LEWIS PETREA, JR.
Dodge County Hospital Former Chief of Staff
Dr. Jesse Lewis Petrea, Jr., age 75, died Friday May 22, 2020.
Graveside services were held Monday, May 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
