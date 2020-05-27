Due to continued concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Dodge County Recreation Department, out of concern for the health participants, parents and grandparents, has made the decision to cancel the baseball and softball spring/summer season.
The recreation department will be giving each participant in the programs a credit/refund for the full amount paid for the season. If anyone would prefer to have a refund rather than a credit, please contact the recreation department.
The recreation department will announce updated plans as more information is given to them by the CDC and DPH. Activities will resume when it has been deemed safe to return.
Please keep checking on our website and Facebook pages for these updates.
If you have any other questions please give the office a call at 478-374-4696 or 478-374-4698. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Recreation baseball, softball are cancelled
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)