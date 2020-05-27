American Airlines is going to start requiring face masks on planes. How do you get a face mask to fit a plane?
Fox Network: Bring Back Trish Regan! Fox has a few losers and it’s getting worse. They keep moving left. Trish Regan was excellent. Fox did her dirty. Fox needs a good competitor from the right.
Snarky liberal reporters hate Donald Trump, which solidifies his support in Middle America.
“Nancy Pelosi has deleted the video from February 24th encouraging people to come to Chinatown. Good thing the Internet is forever.”
Courtney Holland On MadWorldNews.com 4-15-20
Bumbling Joe Biden called it “agress” the issue. Maybe we should aggressively fight the issue if he wants to address it.
“Bernie Sanders is the wealthy property owner, the socialist who does the long form taxes.”
Dennis Miller
Quality investments plus patience pays off. The Magellan Fund: symbol FMAGX for example, $10,000 invested in 2006 would grow to $24,410.91 on 4-20-20. Fidelity Magellan grew over 29 percent per year average from 1977 – 1990.
I believe in the Ric Edelman philosophy: “Get the longest mortgage you can and never pay it off.”
RicEdelman.com
A home loan is the cheapest loan you can get. Invest the difference carefully. Have a good investment advisor, also. Ric Edelman gives sound financial advice.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway company has grown an average of more than 20 percent annually for the past 50 years. I don’t care for Warren Buffett (an avid left-winger) but he shows you can profit by investing on your own, same for Home Depot stockholders. I sometimes ask Home Depot employees if they are buying the stock and almost all say they are; a good move.
“Compare products, not people.”
Kunai Desai
Bring back Trish Regan!
