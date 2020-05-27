Letter to the editor

To the Dodge County High School Class of 2020:
First and foremost, I want you all to know that I have seen your dedication and hard work to get to this point in your life for the last several years.
You entered the world in a time of patriotism and solidarity after the tragic events on 9/11. You are now facing a global pandemic that has brought your senior year to a screeching halt. Between memorable events like prom and senior parades, your last year of school is supposed to be a year to remember as you celebrate almost two decades of education while preparing for this next season of your life.
Your senior year will be memorable, but it will be for many more different reasons than any other graduating class. No other graduating class has ever had to experience an event like this. You have been forced to make tough decisions for yourself and in the interest of all public health. How you respond in these unprecedented times can either defeat you or strengthen you.
I challenge you to choose strength. Choose strength because this is just one of the many tests you will face in adulthood. Choose strength because you refuse this to define your future. Choose strength because you do not deserve this, but this is the situation that has been handed to you. I, along with all of the nation, will always remember the sacrifices you are making to protect the health and safety of many others.
Let your strength from this event guide your dedication and drive for a brighter and better future for you and all around you. Thank you for your flexibility and your resiliency during this time. As a school district, we also want one last chance to say congratulations and best wishes to you, a group of students who have achieved much, but will not be defined by what was lost. Congratulations, Dodge County High School Class of 2020.
Rex Hodges
Interim Superintendent
Dodge County Schools
