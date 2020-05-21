CLASSIFIEDS

120
LAND FOR SALE
TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. 478-231-8176
ATTENTION BLECKLEY DODGE and SURROUNDING COUNTIES! Affordable house washing and lawn care in your area. Call Alvin at 478-231-2531.
WANTED
SOMEONE TO RAKE 80 acres pine straw. Call 478-358-4900.
WANTED
GOOD RUNNING tractor. Maybe a Ford 2000 or 3000 either with equipment or without for reasonable price. Please call 478-290-2708.
AUCTIONS
ANTIQUE & TOOL AUCTION
Saturday • May 23
1:00 pm
MID-TOWN AUCTIONS, LLC
5112 4th Avenue • Eastman
- Cash Door Prizes given throughout auction
- Visit: Estatesales.net for full listing
- Cash & Debit/Credit Cards Accepted
-13% Buyer’s Premium; 3% Discount on Cash Purchase
ABSENTEE BIDS
WILL BE WELCOMED
Mid-Town Auctions, LLC
Ritchie Ray
GAL#AU004365
