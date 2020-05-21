BY RUSS REGAN
It was really nice to see a version of live sports over the weekend! Golf and Nascar took center stage even though there were no fans in the stands. There was some major league news too and some very unusual ones at that. Also, there will be a personal confession as well.
Let’s start out on the golf course as a charity golf game got things going. All the money, over five million total, went to COVID-19 causes. The teams seemed a little one sided on paper, but you can never play golf on paper. The world’s number one Rory McElroy and number five Dustin Johnson played Rickie Fowler and twenty one year old Matthew Wolff. Both Wolff and Fowler played college golf at Oklahoma State, not at the same time, so I guess that was the connection. There were some unusual things to say the least. Mainly, the players had to carry their own bags as no caddies were allowed. The players also wore shorts, which are banned on the regular tour. The great Seminole Golf Club just outside of West Palm Beach, Florida was a really good test. All the players showed some rust and I think it helped the underdogs. Fowler played really well with seven birdies, but in the end it was Johnson and McElroy that came out on top in a sudden death match closest to the pin.
Charity team golf is also on top for the weekend but this one promises to be more interesting. It will feature hall of fame quarterback Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods going up against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. This one will be best ball on the front nine but alternate shots on the back. It should be interesting to see how the golfers respond after being put in trouble by the quarterbacks. I will give the advantage to Phil and Tom because Mickelson is more used to the trouble. Both of the quarterbacks are good players, but being out of their element, will make nerves a big ride. It will be played this Sunday and will start at 3:00 on TNT and TBS.
Nascar also made its comeback on Sunday. This one counted in their season standings. I will be the very first to confess I know nothing about the sport. I remember names like Petty, Elliott, Gordon and Earnhardt and that’s it!
Kevin Harrick won in Darlington over the weekend with no fans. I would certainly think that TV ratings were very good for both racing and golf.
Now for baseball; we know some thinks like there is a proposed 82 game season and there will be bigger rosters. Nothing is official yet as revenue sharing between the players and owners are an issue. I do see that not being an issue in the long run. Now the unusual rules; there will be first and third base coaches with signals. I guess you have numbered signals yelled from the dugouts? No spitting at all, whether it be seeds or whatever. I wonder what the penalty will be? No high fines and the batters must wear batting gloves! It goes without saying, all players and personnel will be tested often and they also must shower after the game in shifts! I am sure all of these rules will be adjusted, some before things get started. Also, the designated hitter will likely be used for all teams.
I hope you have had the chance to watch some of the Braves playoff games from the 90s on Sports South. Recently, I watched game six of the National League Championship from 1999 against the Mets. It was a wild game where the Braves eventually won 10-9. I take a lot of pride in knowing my baseball, especially the Braves, but here is my confession. The game was 8-8 in the 8th where the Braves sent Howard Battle to pinch-hit. My mom, who has a very good baseball mind as well, said who is he? I had to admit that I did not know! It was a shocking moment in the Ragan household. By the way, Battle struck out and yes that was his final at bat for the Braves. I think!