OBITUARIES

RANDY LAMAR BLANKENSHIP
Randy Lamar Blankenship, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Eastman, on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to the Shriner’s Children Hospital.
BOBBY FORDHAM
Heavy Equipment
Operator
Mr. Bobby Fordham, age 67, of Eastman died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at The Dodge County Hospital.
ROBERT JULIAN BRASWELL
U.S Army Veteran
Robert Julian Braswell, age 88, of Eastman, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Gresston Baptist Church Cemetery, with Dr. Donnie Sutton and Dr. Paul Cowles officiating.
DAISY LUTRELL BOWEN HINSON
Homemaker
Dairsy Lutrell Bowen Hinson, age 84, of Eastman, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Daniel Cook officiating.
FRANKIE G. ALLIGOOD
Retired Robins Air Force Base
Ms. Frankie G. Alligood, age 82, of Eastman passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Private graveside services were held Friday, May 15, 2020 with Reverend Ted Goshorn officiating.
EMMA HALL WRIGHT
Homemaker
Mrs. Emma Hall Wright, age 65, of Eastman, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.
Graveside services were held 11:00 a.m., Friday May 15, 2020 at Parkerson Cemetery, with Pastor Tyler Kirkley and Reverend Dewayne Burney officiating.
JIMMY ARNOLD YAWN
Former Dodge County Investigator
Mr. Jimmy Arnold Yawn, age 72, of Eastman, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Reverend Daniel Cook officiating.
WANDA FAYE FLOYD
Eastman native
Mrs. Wanda Faye Floyd, age 64, of Acworth, formerly of Eastman, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Dwayne Burney officiating.
