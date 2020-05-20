Parade set for graduating seniors

A parade has been set for the 2020 Dodge County High School graduating seniors.
The parade will happen on Friday, May 22 and will leave the Dodge County High School student parking lot at 6:00 p.m. Senior officers will lead the parade.
The parade will follow the traditional homecoming parade route through Eastman. Parents and community members can park along the parade route and show their support for the graduating seniors. The parade is sponsored by the senior parents.
Those participating in the parade must be at the Dodge County High School student parking lot by 5:30 p.m. The parade will leave the parking lot promptly at 6:00 p.m. All vehicles must be decorated school appropriately (no profanity or derogatory remarks). Throwing items from vehicles throughout the parade is prohibited.
Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Jennifer Peacock at jenniferpeacockgsu@gmail.com.
Come show our 2020 graduating seniors how much we love them and how proud we are of them.
