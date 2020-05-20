If Joe Biden is a moderate Democrat as the media hype keeps claiming, Franklin D. Roosevelt must’ve been almost a Coolidge Republican. At least Bernie Sanders admits he’s a socialist. Of course, socialists live well at the expense of their subjects and Bernie is financially very comfortable. Socialism is a sales pitch for votes.
Jimmy Carter, America’s foremost political seer, says he believed Professor Christine Ford’s charges against Judge Kavanaugh. Her preposterous story must’ve been true, since no Demo in Congress challenged a word of it. She should have a promising political career ahead. Gullible liberal airheads filled up her Go Fund Me account for about a million dollars. Is it tax free? It’s amazing how many people continue to buy into hoaxes.
“When does the white working class get amnestied?
“Five of the top 6 most murderous cities in the world are in Mexico and they’re coming to America.”
Allan Wall taught English in Mexico, lived there for 15 years and speaks fluent Spanish. He served in the Texas National Guard and now lives in Texas again.
Senator Rand Paul rips foreign aid. His father Ron Paul always voted no on all foreign aid. Sen. Marco Rubio and former President George W. Bush praise it. Sen. Rubio called it “cost effective.” I’ll go with the Paul duo on this. Congressman Larry McDonald also voted no on foreign aid. That would be a winning issue for Republicans if they had enough sense to use it.
You’ll notice leftists and liberals love to give us their helpful advice on how to win elections, always by running more moderate-liberal candidates, sort of like allowing the opposing coach to call your plays.
What is their net worth (2016 numbers)? Footballers Drew Bledsoe $48 million, Tony Romo $70 million, Drew Brees $120 million, Tom Brady $180 million. All should double about every five years. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stock (symbol BRK-A and BRK-B) has gained an average of 20 to 20.9 percent annually for 50 years, depending on which compilation we read, so you can see the value of time and a decent rate of return.
A sales pitch for votes
