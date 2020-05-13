CLASSIFIEDS

410
HELP WANTED
ELECTRICIAN POSITION available. Call for more information 478-231-8769 or if interested.
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
SERVICES
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
ATTENTION BLECKLEY DODGE and SURROUNDING COUNTIES! Affordable house washing and lawn care in your area. Call Alvin at 478-231-2531.
