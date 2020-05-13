CLASSIFIEDS

Wednesday, May 13. 2020
HELP WANTED

ELECTRICIAN POSITION available. Call for more information 478-231-8769 or if interested.

SERVICES

Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.

SERVICES

FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.

ATTENTION BLECKLEY DODGE and SURROUNDING COUNTIES! Affordable house washing and lawn care in your area. Call Alvin at 478-231-2531.
