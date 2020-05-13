BY RUSS REGAN
Okay folks, here we are again and hopefully things are starting to turn the corner. We have our first live, in America, sporting event this weekend. American MLB is close to coming back and we have an official NFL schedule released. Let’s just hope some fans can attend the games, sooner than later.
The biggest news came from baseball as it looks like spring training part two isn’t far away. A middle of June date has been thrown out there for teams to gather to get ready for a shortened 2020 season. The official word should come this week but it looks like an 80 game season that will start the first of July. The word is that the schedule will be mostly division games and possibly regional matchups like maybe, Boston? The idea of putting teams in three regions isn’t likely to happen. It does look like the teams will have bigger rosters even though a number hasn’t been released just yet. I did watch some Korean baseball late Saturday night. It was live and yes, it was pretty good. The stands were empty of course, but it can’t compete with the American game.
Live sports will return to television this weekend, as a charity news golf game will be on NBC. It will be a team event, as Rory McLilroy and Dustin Johnson will take on Rickie Fowler and young Matthew Wolff. Yes, on paper it looks like a mismatch but who knows what can happen. That will take place on Saturday afternoon. The next weekend also has a team charity event and this one will be huge. It will feature Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson going against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. This one should be great to watch. The first nine holes will be best ball and the back nine will be alternate shot. This is the second time Phil and Tiger have hooked up in a big charity event. Phil beat Tiger in a playoff in 2018. This one will be on Sunday the 24th at 3:00 p.m. It will be on TBS and TNT.
The NFL schedules were officially released on Thursday. The NFL Network made it into a three-hour primetime presentation. This will be a tough one for the Falcons. Let’s take a look at things. The NFL South will be tough. Honestly, I don’t see a win over Tampa or New Orleans. I think that a split with Carolina is likely so that 1-5 to start with and the non-division games are tough. They have a rough road schedule. They play in Green Bay, Dallas, Minnesota and Super Bowl Champion Kansas City. I don’t see a realistic win in these four at all. The home schedule is more possible as they host Seattle, Chicago, Denver and the Las Vegas Raiders. The opener against the Seahawks looks rough but the rest are possible. On paper this looks like a 6-10 or 7-9 record, Things don’t look good for Dan Quinn and company this fall. Of course, you don’t pay football on paper, so who knows what may happen?