OBITUARIES

LOUISE JOHNS KELLY
Homemaker
Louise Johns Kelly, age 88, of Chauncey, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at McRae Manor Nursing Home.
A graveside funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Chauncey City Cemetery with Rev. Graton Helms and Rev. Donnie Swanson officiating.
EDWARD MINCEY
US Navy Veteran
Edward Mincey, 86, of Eastman passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home.
Private memorial services were held Monday, May 11, 2020.
JAMES HILTON LEE
Plainfield Baptist Church Member
James Hilton Lee, 76, of Eastman, died Friday, May 8, 2020 in the Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Graveside funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Plainfield Cemetery with Reverend Daniel Cook officiating.
BRENDA GAIL SHERROD
Former Huddle House Waitress
Brenda Gail Sherrod, age 56, of Eastman, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
JOHNNIE MAE PITTS MCCORMICK
Eastman Resident
Johnnie Mae Pitts McCormick of Eastman, died on May 4, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at Pitts Coley Family Cemetery in Cochran on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
MAURICE DEMARIO PHILLIPS
Equipment Operator
Maurice DeMario Phillips, 41, of Dodge County died Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Savannah Medical Center.
Services were held on Tuesday, April 23, 2020 at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastman with Reverend Victor Cooper and Reverend George Fluellen officiating.
AARON MIQUEL BRAY
Eastman Native
Aaron Miquel Bray, age 39, of Eastman, died Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Ebenezer Church Cemetery in Chauncey with Pastor George Fluellen officiating.
