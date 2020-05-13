Uvalda man dies in shooting incident

On Monday, May 11, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Eastman Office (GBI) was requested by the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a homicide that occurred at approximately 2:17 p.m. A shooting incident occurred at a residence located at 596 East Oak Street in McRae-Helena.
Preliminary information indicates that Clint Eugene Hart, age 45, of Uvalda, was asked to leave the residence by James (Jimmy) Richard Joines, Jr., age 50, of Eastman, and a confrontation occurred that led to Joines allegedly shooting and killing Hart. Joines is a relative of the homeowner of where the incident occurred. Joines alleges he acted in self-defense. Joines is cooperating with investigators and no charges have been filed at this time.
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Hart at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler. A thorough and complete investigation will be conducted. At the conclusion of the investigation, the complete case file will be provided to the Oconee Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Telfair County Sheriff’s Office at 229-868-6621.
