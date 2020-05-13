Random thoughts

Cynthia Lummis, a big favorite of mine, running for the open U.S. Senate from Wyoming, has a neat campaign ad stating, “good fences really do make good neighbors” – a great philosophy on borders. She was Wyoming State Treasurer and the state’s only U.S. House member for several terms, retired and took about a three year break. She had me on her e-mail list and kept me better informed than my Congressmen, John Linder and later Rob Woodall, nothing against either. Cynthia is active, fearless and gutsy, has great political instincts. Welcome back – she should win easily. She is also endorsed by Senator Rand Paul. I remember when she was in the House she endorsed Rand Paul for president, now he returns the favor. Good for both, and both of Wyoming’s U.S. Senators are backing her.
“Too many voters are already bought – not by corporate campaign donors, but by the government itself.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Bill Clinton appointed 387 Federal Judges. Guaranteed: not one was a conservative. All were life-tenured.
Bumper sticker of the day: Vote RIGHT so you won’t get LEFT.
Mike Lindell, the My Pillow Man, has a net worth of $130 million, also a great life story. Way to go, Mike.
I’m so old I can remember when the Detroit Pistons were in Fort Wayne. Anyone remember the Zollner Pistons? Remember Harry Gallatin and Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton? Those guys made peanuts playing pro basketball, long before ESPN and other sports networks. No cable back then.
“What someone doesn’t want you to publish is journalism; all else is publicity.”
Paul Fussell
“PBS and NPR offer journalism by liberals, for liberals.”
Tim Graham on Newsbusters.org  4-1-20

I’ve been fired eight times, says Rush Limbaugh. Never give up.
April 1st was the birthdate of Congressman Larry McDonald, born in 1935. He was a Urologist at age 22, an amazing feat. Dr. McDonald was murdered by the Soviet Union at age 48 on September 1, 1983 and they got away with it, 269 innocent airline passengers and crew blown out of the sky in the middle of the night.
Seldom is it mentioned by big media today. To me he was the last Democrat worth voting for. Of course, he had zilch to do with the national Demo party and vice versa. Various studies showed him to have the most or second most conservative voting record in modern times. Like his fellow Congressman Ron Paul, he never voted for foreign aid.
President Trump had already shut down flights from China to the USA before Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged people to visit San Francisco’s Chinatown on February 24, 2020. She claimed then that we had nothing to fear from the virus.
Politicians should be the citizen-representatives they were intended to be, not the lifers they have become.
Hillary doesn’t like “Deplorable” Bernie Sanders, which surprises me. Maybe he wasn’t liberal enough for her. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him; he got nothing done. He was a career politician”, said Hillary C. It sounded like she was describing herself.
Unfortunately, most women still vote Demo left. Why?
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
