Cynthia Lummis, a big favorite of mine, running for the open U.S. Senate from Wyoming, has a neat campaign ad stating, “good fences really do make good neighbors” – a great philosophy on borders. She was Wyoming State Treasurer and the state’s only U.S. House member for several terms, retired and took about a three year break. She had me on her e-mail list and kept me better informed than my Congressmen, John Linder and later Rob Woodall, nothing against either. Cynthia is active, fearless and gutsy, has great political instincts. Welcome back – she should win easily. She is also endorsed by Senator Rand Paul. I remember when she was in the House she endorsed Rand Paul for president, now he returns the favor. Good for both, and both of Wyoming’s U.S. Senators are backing her.
“Too many voters are already bought – not by corporate campaign donors, but by the government itself.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Bill Clinton appointed 387 Federal Judges. Guaranteed: not one was a conservative. All were life-tenured.
Bumper sticker of the day: Vote RIGHT so you won’t get LEFT.
Mike Lindell, the My Pillow Man, has a net worth of $130 million, also a great life story. Way to go, Mike.
I’m so old I can remember when the Detroit Pistons were in Fort Wayne. Anyone remember the Zollner Pistons? Remember Harry Gallatin and Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton? Those guys made peanuts playing pro basketball, long before ESPN and other sports networks. No cable back then.
“What someone doesn’t want you to publish is journalism; all else is publicity.”
Paul Fussell
“PBS and NPR offer journalism by liberals, for liberals.”
Tim Graham on Newsbusters.org 4-1-20
Random thoughts
