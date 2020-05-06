BY: RUSS REGAN
Unlike last weekend, with the NFL draft, there weren’t any live sports over the weekend.
We had some things like a virtual Kentucky Derby and actually a Falcons trade. Also, Major League Baseball had some news that is somewhat optimistic.
As most of you know, Saturday was suppose to be the running of the Kentucky Derby. Of course, it was not run but a “virtual” version was done. It was an “all-star race” so to speak as is was only run with triple crown winners.
The 1977 winner Seattle Slew had the lead until the stretch until the greatest of all-time made his move. Secretariat, the 1973 winner would win in the end. No margin of victory was given.
The good news is there will be a real Kentucky Derby, we hope, September 5, 2020.
I admit I made a big deal out of the Falcons not making a trade in last weekend’s draft, but they wasted little time making a very small but questionable one.
They sent a seventh round pick to the Dolphins for former number one pick Charles Harris. He was the Dolphins top pick the 23rd overall from Missouri. He is a defensive end that has produced virtually nothing. He has just 3.5 sacks in his three years and he is no longer a starter. He will make just less than two million dollars this season. He was due over ten million option for 2021; fortunately the Falcons declined the option.
Speaking of options, the Falcons have declined the option on their own top pick of the 2017 draft. Defensive end Takk McKenley has had a rough three years as a Falcon and has had shoulder issues. If you were wondering, yes, the Falcons did trade a third round pick to move up to get him. Maybe the team can dump him for a seventh round to get the other pick back.
There was other Falcon news as it was announced that their game in London has been moved back to Atlanta. They were scheduled to play Denver but the game was moved back to Atlanta. They were scheduled to play Denver but that game has been moved due to obvious reasons.
Also there were projections for the compensatory picks for the 2012 draft. The picks are given to teams that lost players to free agencies. Austin Hooper and Devonte Campbell. It looks like they may get on extra fifth round pick and possibly a pair of sixth rounder’s.
The NFL will officially name those awarded picks the first of May.
The powers that be in major league baseball say that it looks hopeful that teams will play in their home ballparks when the season starts. Baseball has several other plans like the three divisions on spring training sights. It is hopeful that the season will start late June or early July. There is no set on the number of games on the schedule yet. I know that 100 games and possibly an early December world series are hopeful. It doesn’t look like the fans will be in the stadiums when the season starts.