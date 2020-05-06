According to the Georgia South Central Health District office in Dublin, Dodge County’s Coronavirus confirmed cases have now risen to 30 with one death due to the disease, as of Tuesday, May 5.
Other surrounding counties to Dodge have cases as follows as of Tuesday, May 5.
Bleckley County has 20 confirmed cases, Pulaski County has 33 confirmed cases with one death, Telfair County has 28 confirmed cases, Wilcox County has 90 confirmed cases with 10 deaths, Laurens County has 67 confirmed cases with one death, Crisp County has 169 confirmed cases with four deaths, Treutlen County has three confirmed cases, Twiggs County has nine confirmed cases and Wheeler County has five confirmed cases.
Citizens are still encouraged to stay six feet apart, wear masks and stay at home.
Coronavirus cases hit 30 in Dodge
