Legals 05-06-20

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of THELMA D. ROGERS, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 22nd day of April, 2020.
EVELYN JESSUP
152 Jones Road
Cochran GA 3101
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ULYSES CLARENCE JENKINS
All creditors of the Estate of ULYSES CLARENCE JENKINS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 5th day of May, 2020.
VINNIE PEARL BASLEY
Executor of the Estate of
ULYSES CLARENCE
JENKINS, Deceased
1264 Edgewood Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of a power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from BRIAN D. GIDDENS to COLONY BANK, dated July 1, 2016, and recorded in Deed Book 817, Page 225, et seq., in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia, aforesaid records, said Deed to Secure Debt having originally been given to secure that certain Promissory Note from G&S FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE, INC. in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED FIVE THOUSAND and 00/100 DOLLARS ($105,000.00) of even date therewith, as well as all extensions, renewals and modifications thereof, together with any and all other indebtedness, of any type or description, then or thereafter owing by G&S FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE, INC. or BRIAN D. GIDDENS to COLONY BANK, there will be sold by the undersigned, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, before the courthouse door at Eastman, DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY in JUNE, 2020, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF LAND LOT NO. 46 IN SAID DISTRICT CONTAINING 1.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT AN IRON PIN LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF U. S. HIGHWAY NO. 23, SAID POINT BEING LOCATED 2,096.3 FEET IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF SAID NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF U. S. HIGHWAY NO. 23 WITH THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT NO. 46, AS MEASURED ALONG SAID NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE; AND FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN NORTH 66 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 24 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 66 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON SAID NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF U. S. HIGHWAY NO. 23; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 24 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL IN ACCORDANCE WITH A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MAY, 1973, PREPARED BY HARRELL & ROSS, SURVEYORS, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 264, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
LESS AND EXCEPT: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 46 OF THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 70 FEET RIGHT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 130+97.37 ON THE CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE OF SR 87 AND US 23 ON GEORGIA HIGHWAY PROJECT NO. MLP00-0087-00(045); RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 66 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 32.2 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 20.27 FEET TO A POINT 49.73 FEET RIGHT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 130+97.38 ON SAID CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE LAID OUT FOR SR 87/US 23; THENCE NORTH 23 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 27.8 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT 51.83 FEET RIGHT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 133+06.64 ON SAID CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE LAID OUT FOR SR 87/US 23; THENCE NORTH 66 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 32.2 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 18.17 FEET TO A POINT 70.00 FEET RIGHT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 133+06.36 ON SAID CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE LAID OUT FOR SR 87/US 23; THENCE SOUTH 24 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 22.9 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 62.94 FEET TO A POINT 70.00 FEET RIGHT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 132+43.43 ON SAID CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE LAID OUT FOR SR 87/US 23; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY 147.078 FEET ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE (SAID CURVE HAVING A RADIUS OF 100700.000 FEET AND A CHORD DISTANCE OF 147.077 FEET ON A BEARING OF SOUTH 23 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 16.6 SECONDS EAST) BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 0.094 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
Subject to existing easements for public roads and utilities.
THE STREET ADDRESS OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS 2166 COCHRAN HWY., EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, TO THE BEST OF THE KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF COLONY BANK.
The indebtedness secured by the aforementioned Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared immediately due and payable in full because of the failure of G&S FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE, INC. or BRIAN D. GIDDENS to maintain payments upon said indebtedness owing to the COLONY BANK, in accordance with its terms. Said indebtedness remaining in default, this sale shall be made for the purpose of paying such indebtedness, as well as all expenses of this sale, including attorneys’ fees.
The above-described property will be sold as the property of BRIAN D. GIDDENS and will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning and subdivision ordinances and/or regulations; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or an inspection of the property; all real property ad valorem taxes or assessments, which may constitute liens upon said property; all liens which, under applicable law, would take priority over the Construction Security Deed described above; and all easements, restrictions, rights-of-way, security deeds or other encumbrances of record which have priority over the referenced Deed to Secure Debt.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party presently in possession of said property is BRIAN D. GIDDENS and/or a tenant or tenants.
Please be further advised that the entity which has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the Note, Security Deed, and related documents, is:
COLONY BANK
206 N Church Street
Thomaston, Georgia 30286
Tel: 706-647-6601
ATTN: JEFFERY ALTON
Please note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of such loan.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COLONY BANK,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
BRIAN D. GIDDENS
MOORE, CLARKE, DuVALL & RODGERS, P.C.
D. BRADLEY FOLSOM
Attorneys for COLONY BANK
Post Office Box 4540
Valdosta, Georgia 31604-4540
229-245-7823
NOTICE OF SALE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of a power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from G & S FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE, INC. to COLONY BANK, dated July 1, 2016, and recorded in Deed Book 817, Page 131, et seq., in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia, aforesaid records, said Deed to Secure Debt having originally been given to secure that certain Promissory Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED FIVE THOUSAND and 00/100 DOLLARS ($105,000.00) of even date therewith, as well as all extensions, renewals and modifications thereof, together with any and all other indebtedness, of any type or description, then or thereafter owing by G & S FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE, INC. to COLONY BANK, there will be sold by the undersigned, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, before the courthouse door at Eastman, DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY in June, 2020, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 306 IN THE 16’ LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON THAT PLAT OF SURVEY AS PREPARED BY CENTRAL SOUTH SURVEYING, G.R.L. S. NO. 2460, DATED SEPTEMBER 16, 2004, RECORDED AT PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 171, DODGE COUNTY LAND RECORDS, SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. M/P 048/999A
Subject to restrictions, reservations, covenants and easements of record.
THE STREET ADDRESS OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS 131 FREAMAN GRAHAM ROAD, EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, TO THE BEST OF THE KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF COLONY BANK.
The indebtedness secured by the aforementioned Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared immediately due and payable in full because of the failure of G & S FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE, INC. to maintain payments upon said indebtedness owing to the COLONY BANK, in accordance with its terms. Said indebtedness remaining in default, this sale shall be made for the purpose of paying such indebtedness, as well as all expenses of this sale, including attorneys’ fees.
The above-described property will be sold as the property of G & S FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE, INC. and will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning and subdivision ordinances and/or regulations; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or an inspection of the property; all real property ad valorem taxes or assessments, which may constitute liens upon said property; all liens which, under applicable law, would take priority over the Construction Security Deed described above; and all easements, restrictions, rights-of-way, security deeds or other encumbrances of record which have priority over the referenced Deed to Secure Debt.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party presently in possession of said property is G & S FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE, INC. and/or a tenant or tenants.
Please be further advised that the entity which has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the Note, Security Deed, and related documents, is:
COLONY BANK
206 N Church Street
Thomaston, Georgia 30286
Tel: 706-647-6601
ATTN: JEFFERY ALTON
Please note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of such loan.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COLONY BANK, as
Attorney-in-Fact for
G & S FIRE EXTINGUISHER SERVICE, INC.
MOORE, CLARKE, DuVALL & RODGERS, P.C.
D. BRADLEY FOLSOM
Attorneys for
COLONY BANK
Post Office Box 4540
Valdosta, Georgia 31604-4540
229-245-7823
MISCELLANEOUS
NOTICE
Pursuant to the requirements of Sections 303.7 and 303.44 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Regulations, notice is hereby given that CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, headquartered at 5101 5th Ave., Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia 31023 has filed an application for approval to establish a branch office.
The proposed branch office will be located at 2100 Pooler Parkway, Pooler, Chatham County, Georgia.
Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office located at 10 Tenth Street, NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, Georgia 30309-3906, not later than 15 days after the date of this publication.
The nonconfidential portions of the application are on file in the FDIC regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.
