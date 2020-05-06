It’s the bug-eyed Bolshevik brigade: San Fran Nan Pelosi, pencil neck geek Adam Schiff, Monstrous Maxine Waters. Notice all are obnoxious beyond belief. Petulant Pelosi always grandstands for the viewers.
We need to hear more from America’s top political expert Michael Moore so we will know which candidates and ideas to run away from.
“What’s the point in sending young American troops to fight enemies ‘over there’ if we are welcoming them by the tens and hundreds of thousands over here?”
Michelle Malkin on VDare.com
Bumper sticker: SPAY AND NEUTER your pets and your weird friends and relatives.
A December 2019 poll showed Donald Trump beating all Democrats running against him. A few months earlier a phony poll showed all Democrats beating Trump, all 22 or so running at the time. No one mentions that one any more.
Going into the 2019 playoffs Clemson hadn’t lost a football game in almost three years.
“They LOVE Mitt now, but hated his guts in 2012.”
Tim Graham on MRC.org
“If I had my life to live over...I wouldn’t have the time”
Country music singer and comedian Roger Miller
“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”
Mark Twain
Ripe for vote fraud: More than 150 counties in the USA have more people registered to vote than live in the county. That was in March 2018 and is probably worse today.
“Gun control or idiot control?”
Rico on TheoSpark.net 3-2-18
Bug-eyed Bolshevik brigade
