Dear editor;
My name is Dolores Dennis.
I am 93 years old. My husband died in 1969 when he was only 48 years old. He was sick many years before he died and was unable to work so it was a very difficult time for him and he often struggled with depression.
Lawrence Rogers, someone well known to our community, would often come by and visit to lift my husband’s spirits and it did. Then after my husband’s death he was there for our family in our time of grief.
Lawrence is the kind of person that wants to do anything he can to help his fellow man. I know there are hundreds of similar stories to mine where Lawrence has been there and I just wanted him to know how much he is appreciated, not only by my family and myself but I’m sure our entire community.
Thank you,
Dolores Dennis and family
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)